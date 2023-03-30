Sing For Your Supper In The Lucky Last

It is a little bit sad to see William Buick and Oisin Murphy, who seem all set for a battle for the jockeys title, heading to Kempton instead of Doncaster, but we have to assume they have their reasons.

Both have some interesting rides booked for the afternoon on the all-weather, but none more so than Simply Sondheim in the lucky last where I am hoping Mr Buck can give us a winner.

Trained by George Boughey, the son of Pivotal rattled off six wins in a row last season before weakening when tried over a mile and a half at Newmarket in October after a tardy start. He drops back to a mile and a quarter here which seems his ideal trip, and although he does need a career best off this mark, he is only a four-year-old and may have even more to offer.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Simply Sondheim 5.00pm Kempton 9/2 Bet365