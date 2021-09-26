A Horse You Can Count On

Off to Sedgefield for our second suggestion when Ben Haslam steps Countister back up to two and a half miles after a very easy win over two furlongs shorter at Kelso last month.

He has been put up nine pounds for that win and is pretty much forced up in grade this afternoon, but he appears to be back to form at last having been rated as highly as 132 back in 2018, and off a mark of 104 today, you can see why I am at least pretty hopeful of a very big run again here and hopefully at a respectable price considering the size of the field and the number of in-form options.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Countister 4.45pm Sedgefield 7/2 Bet365 and Bet Victor