Punters Could Be Laughing At Bangor

With rain falling everywhere and the going changing by the second, it may be best to start over fences at Bangor this afternoon where I doubt a few showers will have that much effect.

The 3.40pm is a two and a half mile plus handicap chase restricted to Conditional jockeys and I am quite happy to suggest Joly Maker as an each way option. Trained by Jonjo O’Neill who has his string in good order, he won at Huntingdon in May, and was only beaten a neck at Newton Abbot in July before trying three miles at Uttoxeter when a well beaten sixth after clearly failing to see out the trip.

Dropped back to a more realistic distance again here, and with the in-form Kevin Brogan taking a useful three pounds off his back, he gets in off a light weight upped in class and should give us a big run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Joly Maker 3.40pm Bangor 6/1 Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and most bookmakers