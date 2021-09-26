Scudamore Mount Can Run A Huge Race

Not the best cards on the flat this afternoon so I have moved on to the National Hunt season for a breath of fresh air, starting off at Worcester with the 2.18pm, a Novices’ Handicap Chase over two miles and seven furlongs.

Delight of Dubai can go well, as can Wagner, and even Shinobi, but I am going to take a chance with Frau Georgia who came to life last time out with a very easy nine length win at Perth and can hopefully shrug off the extra ten pounds from the handicapper now.

Trained by Neil Mulholland and ridden by Tom Scudamore who was on board last time out, she gets between one and eleven pounds from the other horses mentioned, and I am hoping that will mean he can follow up and land our bets here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Frau Georgia 2.18pm Worcester 11/4 Sky Bet, William Hill and others.