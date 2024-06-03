A Living Legend

Another “dodgy” each way bet for today when Legendary Day looks for his hat-trick in the handicap chase from Southwell due off at 2.15pm.

Six times a winner on the Flat with a career high rating of 91, he has also won over hurdles (at Sedgefield) and now has his first start over the larger obstacles.

Last seen finishing well-beaten a Class Two handicap on the Flat at Haydock, he will arrive race fit for trainer Adrian Paul Keatley, who is as shrewd as anyone out there, and although we have to take his jumping ability on trust, he could be the surprise package in this field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Legendary Day 2,15pm Southwell 16/1 Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook