Not The GOAT But Surely A Winner In Waiting?

No prices to refer to as I write, but surely Paul Nicholls has found a great opportunity for Huelgoat to get off the mark over hurdles in the 2.40pm at Newton Abbot this afternoon?

Beaten two lengths last month at Stratford, he has won over fences yet gets to race in a novice here having finished second on four previous occasions.

It may be that he comes up short if the race turns into a battle, but he is officially rated 116 which would be enough to win many a race at this level, and with first-time cheekpieces to keep him on the straight and narrow, he won’t get many better chances than this.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Huelgoat 2.40m Newton Abbot 1/3 most bookmakers