Don’t Desert The Godolphin Gelding

There are plenty in the 3.33pm at Leicester with solid form claims after recent efforts, but I am willing to take a (small) each way risk on the previously unraced Sahara Review here for Godolphin trainer Saeed Bin Suroor.

A son of Ribchester, we have to assume he has been very backward with zero races so far at the age of four, plus some potential “misbehaviour” that saw him gelded last month, but on breeding (he is a half-brother to six winners), he ought to have a win or two in him.

He is quite clearly a very risky bet, and stakes should be reduced accordingly, but Godolphin don’t keep horses in training for the fun of it, and he must have been showing to keep his place in the yard.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sahara Review 3.33pm Leicester 4/1 Bet365