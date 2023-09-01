A Long Trip To Brighton Could Pay Off For Charlie Johnston

Sundays are rarely the best racing you can think of, but this weekend they have pulled out all the stops to serve us up an absolute pile of dross! Brighton are the venue for all three suggestions this afternoon, starting with the 3.35pm where I am hoping that recent winner Art Fantastique will get us a better price about the Charlie Johnston trained Zachary.

Still a maiden after four starts he was gelded before his latest outing where he put in a much improved effort to come home third here, beaten less than two lengths after running on strongly over half a furlong shorter. He has been put down 2lb for that which looks pretty generous, and at these weights he could well come out on top.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Zachary 3.35pm Brighton 11/4 Bet365