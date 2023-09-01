FORTUNES TO BE MADE WITH THE TOTE ONCE AGAIN

Our good friends at The Tote (https://tote.co.uk) have reached ut to us Ince more knowing full well how many of our readers like a dabble on the horses – especially when there are solemn decent pots up for grabs!

The win fund for the Scoop6 is sitting at £93,443 but will obviously grow as people place their bets looking to get rich quick, while the Bonus rolls over at £80,079 – not bad for a few minutes work if you get lucky of course.

Those who prefer the Placepot (finding a horse to place in the first six races) will be delighted to know that there is a guaranteed pot of £50,000 at Ffos Las this afternoon, £150,000 at Sandown on Saturday – and another £50,000 at Brighton on Monday, which will (obviously) be split by anyone who finds a horse to place in the races needed.

Add in a trifecta rollover of £9,327 ahead of the 3.00pm at Sandown Saturday (just find the first three home in the correct order in the one race) and an ITV7 Placepot on the following races on Saturday afternoon: Beverley: 14:05, 14:40. Sandown: 14:25, 15:00, 15:35. Chester: 14:45, 15:20

and there is every reason to take up their current “Bet £5 get £20” offer for new customs via their website.

Best of luck to anyone getting involved – I’ll be having a go, will you?