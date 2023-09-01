Saffie The Star

The 4.10pm at Brighton is a six-furlong handicap where I get the chance to sing the praises of the excellent Saffie Osborne. She rode Ormolulu to perfection last time out when bringing the three-year-old with a late run to get up by half a length at Leicester last time out, which meant the Havana Gold filly has only been put up 3lb.

Lightly raced with just the six starts there may be improvement to come, and if she gets the same quality ride from the saddle, she may well follow up.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ormolulu 4.10pm Brighton 11/4 most bookmakers