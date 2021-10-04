A Mighty Fine Suggestion At Leicester

Staying at Leicester I am quite sweet on the each way chances of Mick Appleby’s Finery in the finale at 5.40pm and cannot understand why she is such a big price.

Firstly, her trainer is as good as it gets and thoroughly deserves better horses and owners with deeper pockets, with one look at his stats (8 winners from 38 runners in the last two weeks) proving his abilities to anyone willing to listen.

As for the filly, she showed serious improvement in a first-time hood to win here last month over a furlong further at odds of 40/1, but she only has an added 4lb for that success and may still be well handicapped. Erika Parkinson rode her that day and does so again here in this Apprentice Jockey’s handicap, and if the headgear has the same effect a second time, she should give us another good run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Finery 5.40pm Leicester 9/1 Bet365