Jonjo To Work His Magic?

With the rain continuing to fall it may be best to stick to the jumps this afternoon, starting at Ludlow with the bumper (National Hunt Flat race) that concludes the card.

With the Jonjo O’Neill yard in great form so far this season, I am willing to take a big risk that he will be able to bring the best out of Rocked Up, a talented mare in Ireland, but with an in and out profile for trainer Graham McKeever.

She has already had a pretty chequered career having won a Toomebridge point-to-point by an easy ten lengths – before being disqualified because her jockey took the wrong course, as well as a three length third at Down Royal on her bumper debut which she followed with bitterly disappointing 67 length ninth at Kilbeggan over further in April.

She clearly has plenty of ability, but cannot be guaranteed to use it, though if anyone can bring her back to her best Jonjo can, which is why I see her as a solid each way opportunity if not a good thing this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rocked Up 4.25pm Ludlow 9/2 most bookmakers