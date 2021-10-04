Hugo’s Legend Ought To Mount A Challenge

Nothing like a good competitive handicap to dig in to on a Tuesday afternoon, and the 2.47pm at Leicester this afternoon certainly fits the bill, with 11 runners and just the 10lbs from top to bottom.

Recent rain has certainly seen some upsets both here and in France, with the Arc de Triomphe seeing a 72/1 winner, and searching for a horse that handles the underfoot conditions just has to be a sensible starting point.

Irish Legend hopefully fits that scenario having run his best race of the season when third at Royal Ascot in the Golden Gate Stakes, and although he has run well since, all four starts have been over further and he now returns to what is hopefully his best trip. He certainly deserves a second win of the season and hopefully, this is his best chance yet.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Irish Legend 2.47pm Leicester 9/2 Bet365