A Nice Restful Afternoon

Ever since I was a young lad I have been told that Yarmouth is also known as Newmarket by the Sea, and its’s proximity to headquarters often sees it used as a testing ground for some of the better regarded newcomers.

Word from the Newmarket gallops is that the Charlie Appleby juveniles are a very good bunch this year, and that the unraced Tranquil Night has been working with some of the better ones.

Obviously, that is no guarantee of anything, and no one is suggesting he is a world beater, but the general concept is that you work horses of approximate ability in pairs, so I am hoping he is up to winning his maiden first time out.

A son of Invincible Spirit out of a Street Cry mare, the softer going should not present a problem or an excuse and there is every chance we can start our day with a winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Tranquil Night 1.00pm Yarmouth 7/2 William Hill