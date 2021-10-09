Berrys From Heaven

In the 2.40pm I am worried about Andrew Balding’s top-weight Touchet Beret, who I expect to improve for the step up in trip on just his second start after a wind operation, but it is hopefully asking a bit too much for her to give 6lb to Beryl Burton.

John Berry is a man I have a lot of time for, both as a trainer and a person, and he looks to have found the key to the daughter of Sixties Icon who looked a different beat upped to this trip when winning a similar race at Ffos Las fairly comfortably, and with trip and going the same or very similar, I am hoping she can shrug off the added 5b from the handicapper and double up this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Beryl Burton 2.40pm Yarmouth 8/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and others.