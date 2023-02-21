From Jamaica To Sedgefield?

This really is a horrible time of year with the faster ground seeing small and uncompetitive racing, and all the big guns safely wrapped up in cotton wool as they await their Cheltenham targets. My bet sizes have already been reduced accordingly (saving up for the Festival), and it may make sense for others to do the same with winners at odds up to 40/1 in recent days leaving the bookmakers laughing their heads off.

Sedgefield looks the most interesting card and I am rather hoping owner J P McManus can have a good day here, starting with newcomer Jamaicaine an interesting one in the opening novice hurdle at 1.00pm. Bought privately after finishing a half-length second on the Flat at Vichy over a mile and a half, that form was franked when the winner was only beaten half a length in a decent looking contest at Saint-Cloud next time out. Admittedly we have no idea if he can jump a hurdle or not – but he does represent some pretty shrewd connections, and it will be interesting to see if he is supported in the market ahead of his British debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Jamaicaine 1.00pm Sedgefield 4/1 Bet365