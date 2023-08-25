A Proper Little Madame At Goodwood

We all like a bigger priced option now and then (even if they are a much riskier proposition) and I am sorely tempted to have a small each way bet on Elegant Madame in the Prestige Stakes from Goodwood at 2.05pm. She is, quite rightly, a huge price here, but she caught my eye when winning on her only start to date on the all-weather course at Lingfield.

A half-length winning margin in a Class Five obviously leaves her with plenty to find, but she cruised throughout before being produced to win as she pleased, with the promise of more to come. She will need the run of the race to get into the mix here but in my imagination I can see them going off hell for leather from the off, and if she can keep tabs on the early leaders, she can thread her way through and go close at the very least this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Elegant Madame 2.05pm Goodwood 20/1 most bookmakers