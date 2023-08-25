Don’t Be Dim – Milton Harris Has A Horse Worth Considering

Something slightly different next as I head off to Cartmel of all places for the Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle due off at 5.06pm. Nadim keeps in improving with wins in all of his last three starts, and over trips ranging from two miles to two and a half miles, at Stratford, Market Rasen, and most recently, Worcester.

He seems to be one of those horses who only ever does enough to get to the front where it matters, and that has made it difficult for the handicapper to get his measure. Upped another 3lb for his last odds-on success, he has the benefit of Bradley Harris in the saddle again here, and ash he has ridden the four-year-old to those three successes, there is every reason to think he can go in again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nadim 5.06pm Cartmel 6/4 Bet365