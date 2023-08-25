Stoute Colt Looks The Best Bet At York

With York proving far too tricky for most of us, it may make good sense to switch our attentions elsewhere this Saturday in the never-ending hunt for winners and profit, with the one exception. Nostrum is a personal favourite of mine, the winner of two of his three starts as a two-year-old, and third to 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean in the Group One Dewhurst Stakes on his final outing last year.

He returned this year later than hoped after some minor setbacks, but easily won the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes last month but disappointed a little at Goodwood when only second in the Bonhams Stakes. He pulled a bit too hard for his own good that day but hopefully will have learned from that experience, and in receipt of weight from his elders here, he ought to get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nostrum 1.50pm York 11/10 Coral