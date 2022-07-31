A Rap Star At Chelmsford?

Something a little bit more left field for my next selection when Michael Bell sends Fifty Sent to the mile and a quarter handicap at 6.40pm which, quite frankly, will not take that much winning.

The son of Dabirsim is no world-beater but he did run on well in to third over shy of a mile in a Beverley maiden early last month, beaten three lengths at the line after being ridden at the back of the field throughout.

He makes his handicap debut here off a mark of just 67 which equates to top-weight in this line-up, but if he improves for the added two furlongs as hoped, he can win this before stepping up a grade next time out.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fifty Sent 6.40pm Chelmsford 9/2 most bookmakers