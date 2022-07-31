Si Si Signora

Both suggested bets today are the evening card from Chelmsford (so have a day off), starting in the 6,10pm when I am quite sweet on the chances of Signora Camacho, who may be able to shrug off the burden of top-weight in this five-furlong nursery.

A comfortable winner last time out at Ayr when sent clear over a furlong further, she does have a 6lb penalty to carry, but the good thing is that jockey Harry Davies takes over and claims 5lb of that back from the saddle, which surely gives her every chance of a follow up success.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Signora Camacho 6.10pm Chelmsford 4/5 all bookmakers