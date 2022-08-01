Nailed On Nikhi At Pontefract?

My first of two bets this Wednesday runs at Pontefract where I do like the chances of Nikhi on the 3.20pm over two miles and a furlong. Admittedly she only won by a head last time out and has an added 2lb from the handicapper here, but she was ridden form off the pace to see if she got the two miles that day before being produced with a perfectly timed run to get up close home.

She may be ridden the same way today but doesn’t need to be now connections know that she stays and I expect nothing less than a follow up victory.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nikhi 3.20pm Pontefract 15/8 most bookmakers