A Right Bobby Dazzler

We start the afternoon with the Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes for two-year-old fillies over the six-furlongs where the majority have only had one or two races, meaning they are open to plenty of progression – or not as the case may be.

Symbology heads the early betting after her debut success at Yarmouth but the time was nothing inspiring and there may be better value to be found elsewhere, and at a bigger price I will be backing Dazzling Star each way.

As green as grass on her debut at Kempton when an easy to back 8/1 shot, but she looked a different animal next time out when winning easily at Newmarket, and this time the money was down as she went off the 11/8 favourite. The Blue Point filly seems to have a heady mix of speed and stamina, and with a clear run I doubt she will be too far away.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dazzling Star 1.50pm Ascot 9/1 most bookmakers