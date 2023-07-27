Biggles Could Swoop At Ascot

One look at the early odds will tell you just how competitive this seven-furlong handicap is, and if we can find the winner, I will be more than happy! Ryan Moore rode Biggles to a two-length success last time out at Newmarket in a similar contest when the six-year-old scored with a bit in hand over this trip, and it seems fair to guess that Ryan may have even suggested this for his next target.

He is due to go up 5lb in the handicap for future contests but races here carrying a 3lb penalty meaning he is officially 2lb “well in” and with the World’s best jockey keeping the ride, he won’t be too far away with a clear run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Biggles 3.00pm Ascot 5/1 Bet365, William Hill, and Unibet