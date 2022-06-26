A Right Ding-Dong At Chepstow

Precious little to write home about this Tuesday but we have had so many winners recently that I am still willing to have a couple of small bets today, with No Saint a pretty tempting option at Chepstow.

It seems fair to suggest that Michael Bell juveniles are rarely sent off at the head of the market for their debuts, yet the son of Koropick was a rare exception at Yarmouth when he was backed down to 9/4 before looking a touch one-paced in third.

I am pretty certain he will cone on for that run, with the quicker ground and another furlong seemingly in his favour, and if he can put his experience to good use now, he may be able to hold off a field of largely unraced rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win No Saint 6.30pm Chepstow 11/10 Bet365