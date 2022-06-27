Be Grateful For Small Mercies

The racing today is generally very poor (and in my view, poor racing can mean more surprise results) so please cut your stakes accordingly. Thirsk put on the best card (of a bad bunch), but the fact that I am even looking at a Class Six handicap may give you a clue to how difficult things are today, but you would still have to think (hope) that So Grateful has a solid each way chance.

Three starts this season have seen the four-year-old come home second each and every time, with a C&D short-head defeat in May perhaps the best of them. Second in an amateur jockey handicap at Redcar last time out, he is left on the same mark this afternoon, but better still he has a nice high draw in the 18 stall and might even record his first success – at the sixteenth attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way So Grateful 2.50pm Thirsk 9/2 William Hill and Bet Victor