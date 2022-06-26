Top-Weight To Keep Rivals At Bay

I certainly won’t be going mad when I open up the wallet for a small bet on Ballyconneely Bay in the 3.50pm at Hamilton but he does stand out in this six-furlong sprint and ought to be able to land a place at least.

A winner over the six furlongs he faces here at Pontefract in a maiden, that is his only success from nine starts, but he was given a wind-operation in February and returned with a solid second over course and distance earlier in the month. I am a firm believer that they can often improve for their first start back (and in his case, after over four months off), and if that is the case, and with a perfect draw in the two stall, I am hoping for positive result

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ballyconneely Bay 3.50pm Hamilton 7/2 888sport.com