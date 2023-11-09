Every Cloud Has A Silver Lining

Just one race to wait for my second suggestion when Dangan Cloud goes back to war in the 1.00pm, a two-miles mares only novice hurdle. Trained by Lucinda Russell, the daughter of Cloudings ran a blinder when second on her hurdling bow here over half a mile further, making most of the running until weakening late on.

If she can get to the front over this shorter trip she may take some catching here and looks a bit of value on an interesting day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dangan Cloud 1.00pm Hexham 7/2 most bookmakers