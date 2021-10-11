A Rose By Any Other Name

Not one but two interesting each way options this Wednesday starting at Bath with the Mark Johnston trained Roseabad, who looks well handicapped ahead of the Listed Beckford Stakes due off at 4.15pm.

Last time out she came home third at Goodwood in a decent handicap, a length and a quarter behind winner Sea Sylph who is clearly a very good filly, but on that day she was giving a stone to her rival. Today, as this is not a handicap, they meet at level weights which basically means my suggestion is 14lb better off for just over a length and although nothing is guaranteed, she ought to reverse that result.

Bottom line is I did fancy the Haggas filly until I saw the differences in the weights and at a decent price she ought to go close with a win a distinct possibility.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rosebad 4.15pm Bath 7/1 William Hill