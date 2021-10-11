Outsider Back To A Mark He Can Go Well From

The brain may have stopped working as it appears I am the only one who thinks Wrenthorpe can go close in the 4.25pm at Nottingham despite his recent form figures suggesting he has no chance, but please bear with me.

I will admit he hasn’t bothered the judge so far this year but this is his first run in a Class Four handicap since finishing second at Redcar in October last year off a mark of 83. Exactly the same as he has to carry here. Better still he won his only start here at Nottingham in a better race last October, and this is clearly his best time of the year. Any further rain will help him more than many of his opponents as well which is another positive, and I would dare to suggest that he has a far better chances than his odds suggest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wrenthorpe 4.25pm Nottingham 11/1 William Hill