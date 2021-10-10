All Eyes Are On The Future

The 4.55pm is a tricky looking novice stakes over the seven furlongs but Saeed bin Suroor has been ticking over very nicely thank you all season, despite fellow trainer Charlie Appleby stealing all the headlines.

He runs the lightly raced Future King here, a winner on just his second start as a three-year-old at Newcastle, quickening up nicely when asked to go and win his race. Gelded since then he is getting close to a year off the track now but the fact that the even keep him in training suggests he may well be a lot better than we have seen to date. I am hoping that is the case, and that we may get a ;price seeing as he has to give 9lb or more away to the rest of the field thanks to his age and a winner’s penalty, but I still think he can prove far too good for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Future King 4.55pm Leicester 11/10 Bet365