Stoute Stunner Puts His Ability To The Test

Once again, we will focus our attentions on Chester this afternoon when the Dee Stakes at 2.40pm looks a top-class contest, though I would be surprised if we see the Derby winner in action.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien knows what it takes to win this and has six victories to his name from the last 10 runnings which surely makes San Antonio a player in 2023, but preference is for Passenger, a once raced son of Ulysses who won his maiden last month at Newmarket pretty easily, and seems sure to improve for the outing and the experience.

His breeding suggests this trip is within his range (unlike some of his rivals) and he arrives with recent winning turf form (unlike San Antonio whose win was on the all-weather at Dundalk), making him appear a solid each way bet at prices around the 6/1 mark.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Passenger 2.40pm Chester 9/2 most bookmakers