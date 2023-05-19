A Sad Day For The Bookmakers

After an exciting week we have the standard Sunday racing (which explains why the BHA are looking to ramp up the quality in the future), but we soldier on regardless, starting with the 2.55pm at Ripon where word on the street has it that Asadna is working well ahead of his debut for George Boughey, with the booking of William Buick a bonus.

A son of Mehmas out of a New Approach mare, he cost 160,000gns at the breeze-up sales last month after catching the eye, and if he can reproduce that form come raceday, he may well land us the first winner of the day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Asadna 2.55pm Ripon 100/30 most bookmakers