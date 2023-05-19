Tedly Weapon At Ripon

Looking for something even more interesting and Little Ted really catches they eye ahead of the mile and a quarter handicap at 4.55pm for trainer Tim Easterby. He has raced here at Ripon seven times in total, winning two of them and placing in a further two, with his best form in re ent years over this trip.

That excuses poor runs this season with a third over seven furlongs at Thirsk and a sixth at Pontefract over the mile, but here we go as he is back up to his best distance. Add the fact that he has won off marks of 63, 61, and 58 as well as the 55 he is rated this afternoon, and you can see that we are not asking him to do anything he hasn’t already proved himself capable of.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Little Ted 4.55pm Ripon 7/1 most bookmakers