Are The Bookies Doomed in The Lockinge?

Sad to see French raider Tribalist already scratched but we will have a decent enough renewal of a race won by Palace Pier and Baeed in the last two years, though I doubt we have anything of that calibre in 2023 I am sorry to add. Four-year-olds have won eight of the last 10 renewals and 18 of the last 25, and they look likely to dominate once again according to the betting, with Modern Games heading the early markets, followed by Laurel and My Prospero.

The Appleby beast is a bit of a globetrotter having won at Woodbine and Keeneland (Breeders’ Cup Mile), and he returned with an odds on defeat back in Kentucky in mid-April. Interestingly, he was only a short-head in front of Jadoomi in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot last October, when the third finished lame and was trying to give him 3lb.

The Crisford’s gelding was on an upward curve last season and may have even more to offer this year, and although I would have been a lot happier if he had already raced in 2023, 8/1 looks the value call at these weights assuming he has fully recovered.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Jadoomi 3.35pm Newbury 8/1 Bet365 and Ladbrokes