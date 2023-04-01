WHAT a great show BKB 31 turned out to be – just as I predicted in this column last week!

The show delivered, as I knew it would. There was everything a fan of combat sports could want at the O2 Arena last Sunday.

We saw up-and-down fights, one punch knockouts, tactical battles and great drama. When you watch BKB™, you simply don’t know what’s going to happen next.

It was great to see Dan Chapman back in action producing a punch-of-the-year contender to finish off the Brazilian knockout specialist and how about that top of the bill fight between James Connelly and Marley Churcher.

Both are seasoned technicians who have paid their dues and the fight lived up to expectations. There was a knockdown, cuts and lots of quality boxing. James won a split decision and who knows, maybe we will see them face each other again?

That would be a must-see fight.

I can honestly say that BKB 31 was one of my best nights in the sport. The venue was packed with fans enjoying themselves and every single person who has messaged me or rang me since has said how much they enjoyed it.

Everyone wants to know when the next show is. It’s on Sunday, May 21 and features the return of the one and only Jimmy Sweeney.

He looks in tremendous shape and with his ring IQ, Jimmy is sure to be a handful for anyone over the next few years.

We added more quality to the BKB™ roster this week.

Joe Fitzpatrick signed up to fight for us and the Irishman is well known to fight fans. He won 10 of his 11 pro gloved fights and won silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. That is some pedigree, but as others have discovered, bareknuckle is very different to gloved boxing. We are all looking forward to seeing Joe in action soon.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown