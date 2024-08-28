A Sir-tainty At Ffos Las?

Soft going is predicted for Ffos Las this afternoon which will see plenty of the runners encountering cut on the ground for the very first time, and one of the reasons I have gone for Sir Palamedes in the opener at 2.25pm.

Last time out the Footstepsinthesand colt was put in his place at Newbury when tried in a Class Two over six furlongs, but he is back in more suitable company now in this Class Five contest. Second, and only beaten a short-head at York in July, that was on good to soft ground, suggesting he may handle the conditions here better than most, he does have two unknown quantities to deal with in newcomers Apache Green and Seven Symphonies, but can hopefully put his experience advantage to good use.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sir Palamedes 2.25pm Ffos Las 4/1 most bookmakers