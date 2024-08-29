PDC AND PANINI – A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN FOR DARTS FANS?

PDC EUROPEAN TOUR EXPANDS TO 14 EVENTS IN 2025

The PDC European Tour will be expanded to 14 events for the first time next year, with the dates for the 2025 European Tour season now confirmed.

Taking place from March to October, the European Tour will see 14 three-day events take place in 2025, featuring the world’s biggest names and emerging talent from across the continent.

Following on from this year’s action, the 2025 European Tour will again travel across seven nations, with a second visit to Switzerland accompanied by events in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic and Hungary.

The 2025 European Tour will get underway with a fourth visit to the Oktoberhallen in Wieze, Belgium from March 7-9, which is followed by a run of three consecutive tournaments in Germany, including a return to Göttingen and trips to Riesa and Munich.

The Austrian Darts Open will be held in Graz from April 25-27, before the year’s sixth event in Sindelfingen is followed by a second visit to Rosmalen in the Netherlands from May 23-25.

The European Tour returns to German soil as Events Eight and Nine take place in Leverkusen and Kiel, before the darting roadshow makes a second visit to Antwerp from August 29-31.

Prague will then play host to the Czech Darts Open on September 5-7, while ET12 and ET13 will be held on back-to-back weekends in Budapest and Basel respectively later that month.

The 2025 European Tour season will draw to a close in Hildesheim from October 18-20, and following the 14 events, the top 32 players on the European Tour Order of Merit will qualify for the 2025 European Championship in Dortmund from October 23-26.

PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter said: “The European Tour has continued to go from strength to strength this year, and we’ve already enjoyed eight hugely successful tournaments and some thrilling matches.

“The additions of a new event in Switzerland and a second visit to Belgium this year have also been very popular and we’re delighted to grow to a record 14 events in 2025.”

Tickets for the 2024 PDC European Tour and European Championship will go on sale from November through PDC Europe at pdc-europe.tv/tickets.

2025 PDC European Tour

ET1 – Belgian Darts Open – Wieze, Belgium, March 7-9

ET2 – German Darts Open – Göttingen, Germany, March 21-23

ET3 – International Darts Open – Riesa, Germany, April 4-6

ET4 – German Darts Grand Prix – Munich, Germany, April 19-21

ET5 – Austrian Darts Open – Graz, Austria, April 25-27

ET6 – European Darts Grand Prix – Sindelfingen, Germany, May 2-4

ET7 – Dutch Darts Championship – Rosmalen, Netherlands, May 23-25

ET8 – European Darts Open – Leverkusen, Germany, May 30-June 1

ET9 – Baltic Sea Darts Open – Kiel, Germany, July 11-13

ET10 – Flanders Darts Trophy – Antwerp, Belgium, August 29-31

ET11 – Czech Darts Open – Prague, Czech Republic, September 5-7

ET12 – Hungarian Darts Trophy – Budapest, Hungary, September 19-21

ET13 – Swiss Darts Trophy – Basel, Switzerland, September 26-28

ET14 – German Darts Championship – Hildesheim, Germany, October 17-19

PDC & PANINI CONFIRM MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

The PDC has partnered with the world’s largest sports collectibles manufacturer, Panini, to create the first-ever official darts collectibles in a multi-year licensing deal.

Under the deal, Panini will produce innovative new collectibles products featuring all the PDC’s top stars.

The first exclusive trading card collection will launch at the end of the year, celebrating the World Darts Championship.

The collection will feature autographs of some of the sport’s greatest players, past and present, including Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, and Luke Littler, as well as legends such as Phil Taylor.

Over the coming years, fans of darts and collectibles can look forward to high-quality, innovative products that showcase the best of the PDC.

The collections will be launched by Panini’s UK office as well as Panini in Germany, where the fanbase for darts is the biggest outside of the UK.

Matthew Porter, CEO at the PDC, said: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with Panini to launch this exciting collection in time for this year’s World Darts Championship.

“Every sports fan remembers their first Panini album and I’m sure darts fans both young and old will enjoy collecting and trading these cards to complete their set. The designs look great and the autographed cards will be much sought-after.”

Katie Gritt, Head of Marketing for Sport at Panini, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the PDC and bringing this exciting new collection to fans of darts and sports collectibles alike!

“Darts is such an iconic sport with a loyal fanbase, and we’re excited to bring them collectible products that celebrate the players and the sport they love.

“With the very best talent included in the collection, we know that fans will love chasing the special autograph cards of their favourite players!”

Marco Pace, Head of Sports Collectibles at Panini Germany, commented: “It’s a pleasure to introduce darts to our portfolio in Germany with a series of high-quality Panini collectibles.

“As the World Championship approaches, we’re offering fans the chance to collect trading cards that showcase the leading figures in the darts world. Among them are Germany’s top players: Gabriel Clemens, Martin Schindler, Ricardo Pietreczko, and Florian Hempel.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bringing the excitement of darts closer to its growing fanbase in Germany.

“As the sport continues to gain popularity, we are excited to offer fans a unique opportunity to get even closer to their favourite players through our products.”

The Panini World Darts Championship Trading Card Collection will launch at the end of 2024.