A Turn For The Better

Dan Skelton’s Next Left seems sure to prove popular for the 4.35pm at Worcester, a two and a half mile handicap chase where the eight-year-old is potentially well in carrying a 7lb penalty after a 15 length romp over this course and distance last time out.

Good as he is (two out of three wins over fences), his jumping has been far from flawless but I am sure the Skeltons will have worked on that tirelessly since, and hopefully he will be far more fluent here.

The fact that he could win as easily as he did despite trying to take a fence or two with him suggests he had plenty in the tank to call upon, and if he gets round in one piece then another victory looks on the cards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Next Left 4.35pm Worcester Evens William Hill