The Sun Shines Brightly At Carlisle

I try to avoid racing politics but who on earth decided today’s Flat racing would encompass an all-weather card from Lingfield and a turf card from Carlisle – backed up by a National Hunt card from Worcester – the mind boggles?

Finding a good horse seems likely to prove a fruitless task, but if we are looking for a trainer in form, then look no further than Andrew Balding. He sends Cheveley Park owned maiden Catch The Light all the way North to Carlisle for the maiden at 4.28pm, and that may be a clue in itself.

A distant third on her Ascot debut in a decent race and then out away for the winter, she returned with a three-quarter length third at Bath and followed that with a five length second at Salisbury, staying on over the mile and a quarter each time, suggesting the step up in trip will suit.

That was a Class Two and she returns to Class five opposition here, and if she cannot win when her stable is in red-hot form, then perhaps she never will.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Catch The Light 4.28pm Carlisle 9/4 Bet365