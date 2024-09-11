HOLD YOUR BETS WITH ASPINALL OUT!

ASPINALL TO MISS JACK’S WORLD SERIES OF DARTS FINALS
Nathan Aspinall has withdrawn from the Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals, and will be replaced by Andrew Gilding in Amsterdam this weekend.
Aspinall has not competed since losing to James Wade in the second round of his title defence of the Betfred World Matchplay in July, having subsequently begun a course of treatment for a tendon injury in his throwing arm.
He has been undergoing shockwave therapy treatment throughout the summer, and had hoped to be able to make his comeback in the World Series of Darts Finals at AFAS Live this weekend.
However, following further scans, the Stockport ace has been referred for additional treatment which will prevent his return in Amsterdam, where he was the runner-up 12 months ago.
“I’ve said all along that I only want to return to playing once my arm has recovered sufficiently,” said Aspinall.
“I’ve been making good progress with my treatment but my latest scans have come back and I need more treatment this week, and reluctantly I will have to miss the World Series of Darts Finals.
“I’m getting closer to being able to play again and I hope I can get back to action soon – but only when I’m confident that I’ve recovered and won’t be risking further damage.”
Under PDC Rules, Aspinall is replaced by the highest-ranked player who lost in the final round of the Tour Card Holder Qualifier, which means Gilding now takes on Wessel Nijman in the first round on Saturday afternoon.
2024 Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals
Updated Schedule of Play
Friday September 13 (1900 CEST, 1800 BST)
First Round x8
Boris Krcmar v Stephen Bunting
Gabriel Clemens v Damon Heta
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey
Johan Engstrom v Raymond van Barneveld
Luke Littler v Ross Smith
Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton
Luke Humphries v Haupai Puha
Danny Noppert v Gian van Veen
Saturday September 14
Afternoon Session (1245 CEST, 1145 BST)
First Round x8
Keane Barry v Kevin Doets
Rhys Griffin v Jeff Smith
Daryl Gurney v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Gerwyn Price v Cameron Menzies
Peter Wright v Dave Chisnall
Rob Cross v Simon Whitlock
Wessel Nijman v Andrew Gilding
Michael Smith v Jose de Sousa
Evening Session (1900 CEST, 1800 BST)
Second Round x8
Van den Bergh/Dobey v Krcmar/Bunting
Littler/R Smith v Engstrom/Van Barneveld
Humphries/Puha v Clemens/Heta
Van Gerwen/Clayton v Noppert/Van Veen
Price/Menzies v Gurney/van Duijvenbode
Wright/Chisnall v Griffin/J Smith
Cross/Whitlock v Barry/Doets
M Smith/De Sousa v Nijman/Gilding
Sunday September 15
Afternoon Session (1245 CEST, 1145 BST)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1900 CEST, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals & Final
Photos credit Kelly Deckers/PDC