HOLD YOUR BETS WITH ASPINALL OUT!

ASPINALL TO MISS JACK’S WORLD SERIES OF DARTS FINALS

Nathan Aspinall has withdrawn from the Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals, and will be replaced by Andrew Gilding in Amsterdam this weekend.

Aspinall has not competed since losing to James Wade in the second round of his title defence of the Betfred World Matchplay in July, having subsequently begun a course of treatment for a tendon injury in his throwing arm.

He has been undergoing shockwave therapy treatment throughout the summer, and had hoped to be able to make his comeback in the World Series of Darts Finals at AFAS Live this weekend.

However, following further scans, the Stockport ace has been referred for additional treatment which will prevent his return in Amsterdam, where he was the runner-up 12 months ago.

“I’ve said all along that I only want to return to playing once my arm has recovered sufficiently,” said Aspinall.

“I’ve been making good progress with my treatment but my latest scans have come back and I need more treatment this week, and reluctantly I will have to miss the World Series of Darts Finals.

“I’m getting closer to being able to play again and I hope I can get back to action soon – but only when I’m confident that I’ve recovered and won’t be risking further damage.”

Under PDC Rules, Aspinall is replaced by the highest-ranked player who lost in the final round of the Tour Card Holder Qualifier, which means Gilding now takes on Wessel Nijman in the first round on Saturday afternoon.

2024 Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals

Updated Schedule of Play

Friday September 13 (1900 CEST, 1800 BST)

First Round x8

Boris Krcmar v Stephen Bunting

Gabriel Clemens v Damon Heta

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey

Johan Engstrom v Raymond van Barneveld

Luke Littler v Ross Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton

Luke Humphries v Haupai Puha

Danny Noppert v Gian van Veen

Saturday September 14

Afternoon Session (1245 CEST, 1145 BST)

First Round x8

Keane Barry v Kevin Doets

Rhys Griffin v Jeff Smith

Daryl Gurney v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Gerwyn Price v Cameron Menzies

Peter Wright v Dave Chisnall

Rob Cross v Simon Whitlock

Wessel Nijman v Andrew Gilding

Michael Smith v Jose de Sousa

Evening Session (1900 CEST, 1800 BST)

Second Round x8

Van den Bergh/Dobey v Krcmar/Bunting

Littler/R Smith v Engstrom/Van Barneveld

Humphries/Puha v Clemens/Heta

Van Gerwen/Clayton v Noppert/Van Veen

Price/Menzies v Gurney/van Duijvenbode

Wright/Chisnall v Griffin/J Smith

Cross/Whitlock v Barry/Doets

M Smith/De Sousa v Nijman/Gilding

Sunday September 15

Afternoon Session (1245 CEST, 1145 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 CEST, 1800 BST)

Semi-Finals & Final

Photos credit Kelly Deckers/PDC