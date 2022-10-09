A Win Would Be Wonderful

For those out there who seem to think the breeding of racehorses is an exact science, I give you Wonderful Times, who runs in the 6.02pm on the tapeta at Wolverhampton tonight, looking to get off the mark at the sixth attempt.

A 350,000gns daughter of Golden Horn out of a Galileo mare, she would surely have been expected to be a lot better than we have seen so far, so will the application of first-time cheekpieces make the difference?

In her defence she clearly has ability, as witnessed by her places at Haydock Ascot Nottingham and Yarmouth, with her debut second to Nashwa looking particularly strong now, but she has had her steering problems in the past and we have to hope and pray the headgear sorts those issues out.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Wonderful Times 6.02pm Newcastle 2/1 Bet365