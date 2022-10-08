Aviary Could Fly Home

Waiting until the evening for my second selection and if I am reading the formbook accurately we should get a big run out of Aviary in the 7.00pm at Wolverhampton.

A course and distance winner of a Class Five off a mark of 56 in mid-September, she followed that with a fifth when beaten just a length at Lingfield off 2lb higher next time out, and off the same maker here and dropped in class, on a surface and over a trip we know she loves, there are more reasons than not to think she can hit the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aviary 7.00pm Wolverhampton 7/1 most bookmakers