The Drinks Are On Him

In a sport where anyone involved is constantly looking for some kind of an edge, trainer Denis Quinn may have found himself a way to make a quick buck – though we won’t know for certain until after the 4.15pm at Leicester this afternoon. He may not be the best-known trainer in Newmarket, but he might have pulled off a bit of a coup here if To The Bar can win this selling stakes, and turn his trainer a tidy profit.

Formerly in the care of Richard Hughes, the son of Tamayuz won at Southwell and Wolverhampton over this trip as a two-year-old, but hasn’t bothered the judge in five races and close to two years, after which he was sent to the sales, where his new owner/handler snapped him up for just 2,000gns.

Rated 84 by the handicapper, he was last seen coming home a distant last in a Chelmsford handicap in May, but he drops back in trip and down in class today, where he is officially rated 16lb superior to those with a handicap mark.

Even if he ends up sold after the race, the minimum price tag is £4000 with a minimum claiming price of £8,000, which when added to the £5,000 + first prize, would make an impressive profit over a few months – assuming it comes off, of course!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win To The Bar 4.15pm Leicester 5/4 most bookmakers