Marco Your Card at Chepstow

At Chepstow Jane Chapple-Hyam appear to have found a suitable opportunity for Solray to get off the mark at the second attempt in the maiden at 3.55pm which may not take an awful lot of winning.

Third of four at odds of 66/1 at Windsor last month he was clearly unfancied on the day but the son of New Bay did well in the circumstances to go under by less than two lengths. Assuming he will have learned a lot from that outing (the market may be the best guide on that one), he has been found a race that should be within his capabilities, and with Marco Ghianni in the saddle he won’t get many better opportunities than this to win a race.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Solray 3.55pm Chepstow 2/1 most bookmakers