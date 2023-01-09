Mission Not So Impossible At Lingfield

Two races later and it appears to me that Luke Morris may have had some say in Man On A Mission heading back to the track for his third race in less than two weeks.

He has ridden the four year old on his last three starts, a second at Southwell followed by wins at Wolverhampton and here at Lingfield, and he has to shoulder a 5lb penalty for his last victory this afternoon.

Obviously that makes his life a bit trickier, but he is clearly in the form of his life and won as he pleased last Monday, and although he is stepped up in grade here, there is no obvious reason why he cannot land the hat-trick.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Man On A Mission 2.45pm Lingfield 6/4 most bookmakers