Keep Rolling Can Live Up To His Name

It is safe to say that an added seven pounds from the handicapper won’t make life any easier for the Philip Hobbs trained Keep Rolling but the penny seem dot have dropped last time out when he ran away with a lesser race at Uttoxeter at the end of January.

The rise in class here means he can sit in this one off a nice low weight and although the ground will ride a lot softer here, he did win on heavy ground over hurdles, and it may not inconvenience him as much as others seem to think

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Keep Rolling 4.15pm Newbury 11/2 Bet365