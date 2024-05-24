A Winner Written in The Stars?

I risk legal action by suggesting Ralph Beckett is a Ladies man, but what I mean is, he has a stable full of decent fillies to go to war with this season. Although his three-year-olds may be the best of them, I am quietly sweet on the chances of River Of Stars in this Group Three contest.

A daughter of Sea The Stars, she won this race last year on her seasonal return as a four-year-old, and has clearly been aimed at a repeat performance. Admittedly she didn’t win again last season, but she did place in better races at Longchamp and Goodwood, though I doubt connections will want much more rain with a quicker surface seemingly her preference.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win River of Stars 3.20pm York 5/2 BetVictor and Boylesports