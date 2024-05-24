We Are All Living The Dream

The going may be the biggest question here with the possibility of soft or worse ground by race time, depending on what Mother Nature throws at us in the next day or so.

It seems more than likely there will be plenty of give in the surface regardless, and in that case Live In The Dream could be the one to be on. Adam West’s stable star upset the odds last season with a win at York in the Nunthorpe Stakes on Good To Firm ground which he followed with a fourth at Keeneland and a fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint, earning over £50,000 in the process.

He has also won on Soft and Good to Soft in the past and won first time out in 2021 and 2023, suggesting he can be ready to give his best first time out. Naturally, with his fitness not guaranteed I won’t be going overboard, but at 9/2 as I write a little each way may reap dividends.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Live in The Dream 1.50pm Haydock 9/2 William Hill, Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook