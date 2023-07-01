VAN THE MAN IS BACK

Van Barneveld secures Winter Gardens return on opening day in Trier

Raymond van Barneveld sealed his return to the Betfred World Matchplay for the first time in five years with victory on the opening day of the Interwetten European Darts Matchplay in Trier on Friday.

Van Barneveld claimed a 6-3 victory over George Killington in the first round of the European Tour event, which was enough to book his return to Blackpool’s iconic Winter Gardens in July.

The 2010 World Matchplay runner-up will now face old rival Michael van Gerwen in a mouth-watering second round clash between the two Dutch giants on Saturday night.

“This was a vital win for me in my quest to qualify for the big TV events later this year,” said Van Barneveld, who returned to the professional circuit in 2021.

“I want to qualify for the World Matchplay, the World Grand Prix, the European Championship, so this is one of my goals achieved for this year.

“I will have to play much better to do anything against Michael in the next round, I will need to put a few points on my average.”

“The game is there; in practice I was hitting 180s and 140s but on stage I hit too may 60s, so that’s something I need to sort out for tomorrow.”

The opening day of the £175,000 event saw 16 first round ties take place at Arena Trier, as players jostled for position in the race to Blackpool.

Heading into Saturday’s second round, three ProTour Order of Merit qualification places remain unsettled, currently occupied by Steve Beaton, Brendan Dolan and Kim Huybrechts.

Dolan strengthened his chances of a ninth World Matchplay appearance with a 6-2 defeat over Connor Scutt, while Huybrechts suffered a 6-2 loss at the hands of Keane Barry.

Barry is among the chasing pack for qualification places, with world number one Michael Smith up next for the Irish youngster in round two.

Beaton, like Huybrechts, also faces an anxious wait on his Blackpool chances, having not qualified for this weekend’s event.

German prospect Ricardo Pietreczko and world number 26 Callan Rydz also strengthened their chances with wins over Fabian Herz and Stephen Burton respectively.

However, the qualification hopes of Simon Whitlock, William O’Connor, Luke Woodhouse and Matt Campbell were all ended with defeat on the opening day in Trier.

Emerging Dutch star Gian van Veen and Czech newcomer Vitezslav Sedlak impressed with ton-plus averages in their wins over Christian Kist and Daniel Klose respectively.

Germany’s recent World Cup semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens raised the roof with a 6-3 defeat of Jose de Sousa, his first victory over the Portuguese number one in four years.

Elsewhere, there were victories for UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, Martin Lukeman, Ryan Joyce and Marko Kantele.

The 16 seeded players enter the tournament in Saturday’s second round, with World Champion Smith, world number three Van Gerwen and top seed Luke Humphries amongst the top stars in action.

The tournament is being broadcast live on Viaplay, DAZN and PDCTV (excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and through bookmakers’ websites worldwide.

Click here for results & match stats.

2023 Interwetten European Darts Matchplay

Friday June 30

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Ryan Joyce 6-1 Ted Evetts

Vitezslav Sedlak 6-3 Daniel Klose

Gian van Veen 6-3 Christian Kist

Martin Lukeman 6-4 Graham Hall

Brendan Dolan 6-2 Connor Scutt

Andrew Gilding 6-4 Darryl Pilgrim

Mickey Mansell 6-3 Matt Campbell

Callan Rydz 6-3 Stephen Burton

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Marko Kantele 6-2 Liam Maendl-Lawrance

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-0 Fabian Herz

Keane Barry 6-2 Kim Huybrechts

James Wade 6-1 William O’Connor

Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 George Killington

Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Jose de Sousa

James Wilson 6-2 Simon Whitlock

Stephen Bunting 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

Saturday July 1

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Dave Chisnall v Ryan Joyce

Josh Rock v Brendan Dolan

Rob Cross v Mickey Mansell

Damon Heta v Gian van Veen

Nathan Aspinall v Martin Lukeman

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Andrew Gilding

Joe Cullen v Vitezslav Sedlak

Ross Smith v Luke Woodhouse

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Jonny Clayton v James Wade

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ricardo Pietreczko

Ryan Searle v Gabriel Clemens

Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld

Michael Smith v Keane Barry

Luke Humphries v Marko Kantele

Martin Schindler v Callan Rydz

Danny Noppert v James Wilson

Sunday July 2

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Sunday’s matches played in Draw Bracket order

ENDS



Unsubscribe

Josh PhillipsContent EditorTEL: 08712 501 180www.pdc.tv Mascalls, Mascalls Lane, Brentwood, CM14 5LJ. Matchroom Holdings Limited (registered no: 13198882), Matchroom Sport Limited (registered no:01630824), Matchroom Boxing Limited (registered no:10451332), The Professional Darts Corporation Limited (registered no:3473679), Matchroom Multi Sport Limited (registered no:12719575), Matchroom Media limited (registered no: 13203069) and Euro Pro Tour Limited (registered no:3816233). All the above companies are registered in England and Wales and share the same registered offices situated at Mascalls, Mascalls Lane, Brentwood, Essex CM14 5LJ. World Snooker Limited (registered no:4127833) is registered in England and Wales and has its registered office situated at 75 Whiteladies Road, Clifton, Bristol BS8 2NT. Matchroom Boxing USA LLC (registered no:6812275) is registered in Delaware, United States and has its registered office situated at Suite C United Corporate Services Inc, 874 Walker Road, Dover, Delaware 19904, United States.



This e-mail and any attachments are intended only for the individual to whom it is addressed and may contain privileged and confidential information. If you have received this message in error or there are any problems, please notify the sender immediately and delete the message and any copies from your computer. The unauthorised use, disclosure, copying or alteration of this message is forbidden. Any views set out in this e-mail are the views of the individual sending it, and not the views of Matchroom Sport Limited or its group/associated companies unless otherwise stated. This e-mail should not be seen as forming a legally binding contract unless otherwise stated.